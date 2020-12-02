Infinity (well-reviewed and highly regarded) reference series home theatre speakers are extremely low priced right now.

I'm not meaning to spam. Therefore I won't include a link as you're smart enough to figure things out if you're interested. I have been an Infinity fanboy for a long time, especially since I mostly listen to a pair of speakers I bought in 1995, that have been pounded through DJ jobs that they weren't even designed to do dozens of times per year. They're in my living room and they are played every day that I am home, and they have amazing sound.



Right now, Harmon International, the parent company of Infinity has their Infinity home theatre series selling the entire line at a fraction of their original cost. This includes floor standing towers, subwoofers, bookshelf speakers, surround speakers, and center speakers. I just ordered two of their 12" powered subwoofers for under $340 for both total, and that included free shipping, and they didn't even tax me. They were released at $600 (or $1200 if you wanted two), then dropped to $500 apiece ($1K) about a year later and the price stayed there for a long time, and now for some reason, I was able to buy two for $340.



Audiophile grade? To many reviewers, yes. To me, not sure yet; haven't tried them and I know they have a 30 day return policy for people that simply don't like them enough to keep them.



I just thought the price was unusually low enough to let you home theater people know. They say on the web site that the sale ends in only a few hours, but then you go back the next day and it says it again, so I'm not sure how long this will last. It's on the Harmon International web site.



One issue I've had so far; I ordered them November 27th, and they said they'd arrive at around the first or second of December. In reality, the web site is showing that they haven't even been shipped/picked up yet. They say that the pandemic is slowing things down. I hope that it doesn't take too much longer. I'll let you know my thoughts on them when they arrive and I connect them with the rest of the home theater system. If this is considered spam, please let me know and I'll take the post down without argument. I'm in no way benefiting from telling you this; just informing you in case you want something like this at an unusually low price.