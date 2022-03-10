Infiniband Unified Fabric Manager install question

[user@host] sudo service ufmd start Click to expand...

ufmd monitor

ufm: Not valid IP address for fabric interface ib0. Exit

Hey there!Not sure if anyone would know since this seems to be pretty specific, but I'm trying to get UFM setup, gotten through everything except getting the service started, but then I get this error:As best I can tell, I'm not using IPoIB, and I can't find any option that would seem to switch between IP and pure IB modes in gv.cfg.Any thoughts? Google had zero results for this error, the Mellanox docs don't seem to talk about it, so I'm at a bit of a loss..Any help would be appreciated!Thank you!