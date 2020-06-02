inexpensive X79 motherboard?

Suggestions appreciated for a decent quality inexpensive X79 board. Nothing fancy, just 4 memory slots.



I had a thread going about problems with my ASUS P9X79Pro board. After I removed and reseated the CPU, the system would simply not boot up. In that thread, someone recommended a inpensive X79 motherboard, and the more I think about that, the more I like the idea. To be clear, I just upgraded to an ASUS ROG Strix-E for AMD and I'm very happy with that build as my daily driver. But there is still value in the Intel 3930K CPU, heatsink and 4 x 8 GB Corsair RAM. i'm going to upgrade the video card in a few months, and I have sold drives in my parts bin, so I have all I need to build up a backup system or else a NAS.