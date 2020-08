Looking to get back into flight sims after a decade+ away from them, in anticipation of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 only a couple of weeks away! I purchased a new HOTAS setup but realize I have no owned games to get comfortable with. I'm looking for an option that's (a) quite solid/authentic and beginner-friendly to build up my chops a bit and test out the gear (b) relatively inexpensive since this quite literally is a two week hold-over / test article until FS2020 is out. Any suggestions?