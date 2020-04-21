Inexpensive, simple, full mechanical keyboard?

Hey guys! I'm settling into my new office and am going to be spending a lot more time on a keyboard than in my previous position. I'd like a mechanical keyboard, but I don't want to pay for all the RGB/macrokeys/gamer glitz that typically comes along with them.



Where should I turn for a simple, full size keyboard that's got mechanical switches? I don't mind paying for quality, but also don't want to pay for gameresque features that I don't need.



Thanks!