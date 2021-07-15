IndyCar Series Game (2023)

Motorsport Games, who publishes the NASCAR Heat series, announced today that they are publishing a new game licensed from the NTT Indycar Series to come out in 2023. The last game to use the IndyCar license was in 2004 for the game IndyCar Series 2005. The same developers who worked on rFactor 2 will be working on this game. I am pretty excited, especially since I've been playing a lot of IndyCar Racing 2/CART Racing recently.Vintage sim racing enthusiast on Youtube GPLaps just recently did a review of IndyCar Series 2005 to give an idea of what the current legacy is like and why people still go back to ICR2.