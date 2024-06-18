Inductive Leveling Probe (Mellow BD Sensor) with Klipper firmware

So I bought this 3 months ago but I finally got around to setting this up with Klipper. It was a total pain to configure this thing, and then calibration was another hassle.
Hopefully I will remember how to do this in the future so its not as bad (or any future mods). I just got a BTT Manta E3 EZ motherboard with independant dual belted z installed in my Ender 3 V2, so I am familiar with how to configure klipper.

Now bed leveling can be done incredibly fast. The Super Pinda is similar, but it doesn't have BL/CR Touch compatible pin connectors and it doesn't have the sensor on a wire that allows you to mount it very close to your nozzle (lower X/Y sensor offset position). The BD Sensor also has a collision sensing, and auto z offset (it can detect when the nozzle comes in contact with your PEI Spring steel sheet).

I'm sure these will become a standard feature in the future in all printers soon. Although a big draw back is that inductive probes only work on Spring steel sheets, so glass is not going to work. Also, they can't see the texture on your PEI sheet as its only reading magnetic variations that's under your PEI texture layer. And you may occasionally have magnetic artifacts under your bed that may throw off the sensor so you have to find those visually with magnetic ripple current finder cards.

One day they will have Lidar / optical bed leveling that will work for any surface. This was $30 from Aliexpress. In comparison, the Beacon probe is $80.

1718749938401.png
1718749625958.png



1718749616422.png

1718769113043.png


https://github.com/markniu/Bed_Distance_sensor/wiki/Installing-for-Klipper



In the future, I want to build a Core XY printer. So my BTT Manta E3 EZ motherboard will be carried over to it, or I'll buy a new motherboard. Either way this is all practice to master Klipper configuration and tuning so everything will make better sense to me.
 
There is one difference with this BD Sensor and its the wire that separates the sensor from its PCB board. I will try to design a custom mount that will keep the sensor as close to my nozzle as possible, so I can reduce the X,Y probe offset. In it's current old CR Touch location, I can't scan the whole rear edge of the bed. I'm gonna see if I can get the sensor within 10 millimeters from the nozzle in a spot that would allow me to scan the entire bed. The Cartographer does have ADXL 345 built in, however I already installed a BTT ADXL345 USB C accelerometer, so that's a sunk cost. And I guess combining an ADXL345 on the same board as their bed level sensor makes the entire thing larger. Although it does make sense to mount your accelerometer as close to the nozzle as possible for accuracy.

And the Mellow BD Sensor uses the old CR Touch connector, so I don't know if Mellow makes a version with USB / CAN compatibility. I wanted a bed level sensor that would connect directly on my BTT Manta motherboard.

The Mellow BD Sensor also supports Auto Z offset (I think they also call it Collision Detection).
 
