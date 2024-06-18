Inductive Leveling Probe (Mellow BD Sensor) with Klipper firmware

Your browser is not able to display this video.

So I bought this 3 months ago but I finally got around to setting this up with Klipper. It was a total pain to configure this thing, and then calibration was another hassle.Hopefully I will remember how to do this in the future so its not as bad (or any future mods). I just got a BTT Manta E3 EZ motherboard with independant dual belted z installed in my Ender 3 V2, so I am familiar with how to configure klipper.Now bed leveling can be done incredibly fast. The Super Pinda is similar, but it doesn't have BL/CR Touch compatible pin connectors and it doesn't have the sensor on a wire that allows you to mount it very close to your nozzle (lower X/Y sensor offset position). The BD Sensor also has a collision sensing, and auto z offset (it can detect when the nozzle comes in contact with your PEI Spring steel sheet).I'm sure these will become a standard feature in the future in all printers soon. Although a big draw back is that inductive probes only work on Spring steel sheets, so glass is not going to work. Also, they can't see the texture on your PEI sheet as its only reading magnetic variations that's under your PEI texture layer. And you may occasionally have magnetic artifacts under your bed that may throw off the sensor so you have to find those visually with magnetic ripple current finder cards.One day they will have Lidar / optical bed leveling that will work for any surface. This was $30 from Aliexpress. In comparison, the Beacon probe is $80.In the future, I want to build a Core XY printer. So my BTT Manta E3 EZ motherboard will be carried over to it, or I'll buy a new motherboard. Either way this is all practice to master Klipper configuration and tuning so everything will make better sense to me.