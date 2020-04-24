Indiegala Giveaway FREE Cuban Missile Crisis and more

Cuban Missile Crisis is a real-time strategy game combined with a global turn-based tactical mode, thrusting gamers into a world ravaged by the military-political confrontation between the USA and USSR in 1962.Cuban Missile Crisis offers an alternative interpretation of the events that followed the infamous nuclear stand off between the United States and Cuba. As the stalemate collapsed, the two superpowers unleashed their nuclear arsenal on the world, levelling its metropolitan expanses and leaving scorched radioactive deserts. The cities that managed to survive the disaster realised that the most precious resources were now clean earth and water. The remaining world citizens found themselves in a war fighting for their very survival.