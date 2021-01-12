Indiana Jones videogame teased by Bethesda

DFenz
Looks like it will be developed by MachineGames, Todd Howard is the Executive Producer
https://twitter.com/bethesda/status/1349023307228704770
Could it be an Xbox/PC Exclusive since Microsoft acquired the studio? No concrete info out at this point other than something is in the works.
