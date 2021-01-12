Indiana Jones videogame teased by Bethesda

DFenz

DFenz

Looks like it will be developed by MachineGames, Todd Howard is the Executive Producer
https://twitter.com/bethesda/status/1349023307228704770

1610480744800.png1610480894500.png

Could it be an Xbox/PC Exclusive since Microsoft acquired the studio? No concrete info out at this point other than something is in the works.
 
S

schoolslave

MachineGames is great, Todd Howard not so much.
I really hope it's not actually the case but I suspect another GAAS, Bethesda-launcher-locked, Denuvo-infested disappointment.
 
