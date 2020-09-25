India shows off new home-grown CPU – but at 100MHz, 32-bit and 180nm, it’s a bit of a clunker

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,537
it's pretty efficient for 100MHz

"None of the device’s specs are state-of-the-art. Intel, Arm, Qualcomm and Nvidia will not be quaking in their boots at the prospect of Moushik disrupting their businesses any time soon.

Indeed, the device does not even represent India’s best efforts, as the E-class Shakti core is the architecture’s least-powerful spec. But as the world is going to build IoT devices by the billion, Moushik could yet find an audience, even as a proof of concept.

Even if it only helps to grow India's capacity to build other silicon that's a win, because the device and its motherboard were designed and made in India, which is a step towards the nation’s plan to make electronics manufacturing its top industry and become a big electronics exporter."

https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/24/shakti_moushik_cpu_india/
 
