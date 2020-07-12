Incredible Super SSDs could make hard disk drives obsolete

DejaWiz said: Is the horrendously weak endurance of QLC even a serious consideration in Enterprise (especially data center) roles? Click to expand...

Today, I would argue no, but things improve all the time.Remember when SSD's were new? Enterprise models were SLC, and clients got MLC but worried constantly about using up their write cycles.Today enterprise and professional models are MLC and have more write endurance than you can shake a stick at. TLC drives offer write endurance that is overkill for most applications, and for casual clients QLC is acceptable.It seems like as time passes and the technology improves, the lower end multi-bit per cell technologies keep moving their way up the stack, and higher bit per cell, lower end models get introduced below them.I have no doubt eventually QLC will see enterprise use, and there will be technologies below QLC in client applications.PLC is already in development...