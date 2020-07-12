Incredible Super SSDs could make hard disk drives obsolete

Opinion?

"The wafer is to be probed using Kioxia’s ‘super multi-probing technology’ to discover as well as disable faulty 3D NAND dies and then attached to a pad with I/O and power connectors. The whole thing should be operated in parallel to extract maximum sequential and random IOPS performance.

The current capacity of SSDs is limited by form-factors and chip packaging technologies, whereas performance boundaries are defined by controllers (i.e., by the number of their NAND channels as well as their ability to effectively perform ECC and other necessary operations quickly) and the PCI Express interface.

On a wafer level, one can get an extreme number of NAND channels (think well beyond Microsemi’s 32 channels common on enterprise-grade SSDs), whereas a PCIe 6.0 x16 interface would deliver up to 128 GB/s of bandwidth. As for IOPS, we are talking about a multi-channel monstrous SSDs, so think of millions of IOPS."

https://www.techradar.com/news/incredible-vinyl-like-ssds-could-make-hard-disk-drives-obsolete
 
Now imagine this: SSDs attached to a spinning platter and read by an electronic needle.
 
if this works its kind of an inconvenient form factor. I assume this will be an enterprise only product.
 
Could make them obsolete if they are under $50 per TB
.. otherwise spinning disks still have a reason to exist.
Sometimes people just want space for cheap and performance isn't the only driver.
 
Is the horrendously weak endurance of QLC even a serious consideration in Enterprise (especially data center) roles?
 
Existing SSD's already have made hard drives practically obsolete for clients.

They still have a practical application for mass storage were cost per TB matters more than performance. In order to be successful here the technology would have to be very cheap.
 
DejaWiz said:
Is the horrendously weak endurance of QLC even a serious consideration in Enterprise (especially data center) roles?
Today, I would argue no, but things improve all the time.

Remember when SSD's were new? Enterprise models were SLC, and clients got MLC but worried constantly about using up their write cycles.

Today enterprise and professional models are MLC and have more write endurance than you can shake a stick at. TLC drives offer write endurance that is overkill for most applications, and for casual clients QLC is acceptable.

It seems like as time passes and the technology improves, the lower end multi-bit per cell technologies keep moving their way up the stack, and higher bit per cell, lower end models get introduced below them.

I have no doubt eventually QLC will see enterprise use, and there will be technologies below QLC in client applications.

PLC is already in development...
 
