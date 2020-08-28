Incredible Ratchet & Clank gameplay demo reveals PS5’s SSD difference

erek
"The obvious concession at this point is the demo's inability to lock to a 30fps refresh rate; these kinds of effects, after all, are computationally expensive to render on high-end GPUs, even when they have ray tracing built into their architecture. [Update, August 28: After I originally suggested that "60fps is off the table," Insomniac told R&C fans to expect an optional 60fps mode at a lower pixel resolution.] We'll have to wait and see how Insomniac gets this much visual quality to the finish line, or whether it offers fans options like resolution reduction or disabling ray tracing altogether. But if the developer can lock these effects to at least a 30fps refresh, I'm on board for accepting so much detail at the expense of animation speeds, given how gorgeous the results already look.
Quite honestly, the whole thing makes me pray even harder that my PS5 pre-order registration worked out. And while we know Xbox Series X is equipped to deliver similar effects (click here to learn about XSX's Velocity Architecture, for starters), we're eager to see similarly stunning results from that console's upcoming games."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...ay-demo-reveals-the-playstation-5-difference/
