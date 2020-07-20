Increasing Wi-Fi Range

BlueLineSwinger

WiFi extenders are mostly crap. It might be worth a shot, given the relatively low cost, but don't be surprised if they are flaky and cut into your usable WiFi bandwidth. Be sure to buy from somewhere with a decent return policy.

Is it at all possible to run an ethernet cable to the other end of the house and set up a proper access point? That would be the best solution.

Do you possibly have coax for cable TV (not satellite) near the existing router and the other end of the house? MOCA adapters could be used to extend the network to the second AP location.

Similarly, powerline ethernet adapters are another option. Some even integrate the WiFi AP.
 
daglesj

Yeah if its extending range then powerline and another WAP it is. In the UK I get to deal with a lot of large huses with brick or stone walls. Extenders are always a waste of time.
 
blackmomba

TP Link RE450 here and working fine for about 2 months

Not sure what "cutting into your usable wifi bandwidth" means but the way this one works is that it just creates new SSIDs that you use instead of your original ones
 
Vengance_01

I agree wifi extenders usually suck. Recommend power line over Ethernet if the conditions are right or upgrade wireless to a true mesh wireless systems and dedicated backhaul channel and disable wireless built into router. My 2 cents
 
