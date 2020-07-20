Increasing Wi-Fi Range

Westwood Arrakis
2[H]4U
Probably stupid questions, but here goes it.
Got the Router/Modem on one far side of the house. Opposite side of the house has nothing.
Do I just plug this:
https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-AC75...56504&sprefix=wifi+range+,aps,169&sr=8-3&th=1
into the wall somewhere near the center of the house, and that's it? No need to run cables or anything?
These things actually work or are they gimmicky?
Thanks.
