Increasing Wi-Fi Range

WiFi extenders are mostly crap. It might be worth a shot, given the relatively low cost, but don't be surprised if they are flaky and cut into your usable WiFi bandwidth. Be sure to buy from somewhere with a decent return policy.



Is it at all possible to run an ethernet cable to the other end of the house and set up a proper access point? That would be the best solution.



Do you possibly have coax for cable TV (not satellite) near the existing router and the other end of the house? MOCA adapters could be used to extend the network to the second AP location.



Similarly, powerline ethernet adapters are another option. Some even integrate the WiFi AP.