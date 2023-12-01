Inconsistent usb transfer behavior between laptop and samsung tablet

peppergomez

I'm not sure what's going on here:

I'm experiencing very inconsistent u s b file transfer behavior between my samsung galaxy tab seven plus and my laptop, mostly transferring files from my Windoes laptop to the encrypted SD card on my tablet.

Sometimes I can transfer files from my laptop to my tablet and sometimes i cannot

Sometimes I can open folders on the tablet when i've plugged in the tablet and sometimes I cannot

Sometimes folders on the tablet that have files in them will show as being empty. When I open them on my laptop and sometimes they will show their contents.

I have tested using several different cables and have noticed for some reason that USB 3 cables (the ones with the blue indicator on the ends) don't don't work for file transfer when I plug them into the USB port on my laptop. Not sure why that is.

The main thing is I want to get the behav. Ior more consistent between my tablet and my laptop and terms of file copying


I make sure when I plug it in the u s b file transfer is selected on the tablet And it always is because that's the default mode when plugging it into my computer

Can anyone offer advice?
 
