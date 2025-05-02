  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
In your opinion, which RGB fans are better, Lian Li or NZXT?

L

LegoTekFan486

n00b
Joined
Jan 2, 2025
Messages
25
Those are the 2 brands I see at a local store (other than my current one, which I won't name a manufacturer, but I will say their tech support is lacking, to the point of recommending an incompatible product that I had to return)

I'm looking towards the user experience, as in, knowing which lights are compatible with which controllers, longevity of the actual fans, and so forth.
 
