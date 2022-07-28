In the middle of work deadline, need a work MOBO ASAP, what to buy?

P

professional loser

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
126
Hi, I am a 3d artist and was using Asus Dark Hero$$ MOBO with AMD 5950X.
1 month ago the Ethernet port failed and just now the MOBO has failed with "4D" error. CPU red light on the MOBO is on too. I am in the middle of a project, so no time to do deep research as I need to assemble it fast by Monday :-(
I might pick a 5900x or 5950x, but I need to pair it with a MOBO, any solid reliable MOBO you can recommend? Two Ethernet ports would be nice too.

Any input?

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING WIFI II​

MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI​

ASUS ProArt X570-Creator WiFi​

ASUS Rog Crosshair VIII Hero WI-FI​

 
Last edited:
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
5,783
I personally tend to steer clear of ASUS these days. I have a MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI with a 5900X that has served me well, no issues.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top