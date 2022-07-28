In the middle of work deadline, need a work MOBO ASAP, what to buy?

Hi, I am a 3d artist and was using Asus Dark Hero$$ MOBO with AMD 5950X.

1 month ago the Ethernet port failed and just now the MOBO has failed with "4D" error. CPU red light on the MOBO is on too. I am in the middle of a project, so no time to do deep research as I need to assemble it fast by Monday :-(

I might pick a 5900x or 5950x, but I need to pair it with a MOBO, any solid reliable MOBO you can recommend? Two Ethernet ports would be nice too.



Any input?



ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING WIFI II​ MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI​ ASUS ProArt X570-Creator WiFi​ ASUS Rog Crosshair VIII Hero WI-FI​