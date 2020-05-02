In Search of Crisp Fonts [UW 32"] [Quadro 1000M 2560x1440]

Hi guys

Got an ancient Thinkpad W520 with a Quadro 1000M that supports 2560x1440 through the DisplayPort.

Currently running a BENQ 24" 1980x1080.



I really NEED just one thing : more real estate for exclusively boring office work (excel/SAP/bloomberg TL)



UW 34" are out of list because of the 3440x1440 resolution they usually have.

And also because 2560x1440 spreaded over 34" doesn't come out right as far as PPI are concerned. (86 PPI?)



I'm just looking for something that guarantee crisp tiny font on MS Excel spreadsheets and financial documents.

Tha usually are Arial-8/9. Very tiny. Often on white backgd, sometimes over black.



Maybe 32" UW models 2560x1440 would be better?

Curved? Flat?

Any model ?



My budget is 1.000 USD