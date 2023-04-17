In responce to bad credit that was removed

Or try this:

Make a budget, total money in - total money out.

Stop spending

Stop spending

Stop spending

How many times do I have to tell you! STOP SPENDING!

Next start to pay off your debts, any that you can pay off in 1 or 2 payments and still pay the minimum payments on the rest, do it.

Then pay the highest interest bills of by paying more on them (the money you would have used on the ones you just paid off plus the minimum payment) and so on.

If you can get a charge card that gives you money back and always pay it off in full each month. If you can find a deal, like transfer your debts to a lower interest card promo for one year; but must pay it off in that 1 year unless the normal rate will still be less interest than what your cards are now.

Take out a home loan to pay off your debt if the interest will be lower (you get to use it on your taxes as part of your mortgage).

Sell/ return some of your crap.

Work all the overtime or 2 jobs.

Did I mention stop spending?

Bring your lunch, make your own dinner, make your own coffee, drop your internet, phone, to the lowest you can. Stop drinking in bars.

Depending it will take time, how ever your credit rating will begin to climb.

Spend your money wisely, you will find in no time you will have more money than bills.