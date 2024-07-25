In praise of the Steam Controller

I don't know why this thing didn't catch on in a bigger way. I freaking love it For its ability to effectively play games that offer no controller support. Or that offer very bad controler support. Especially games where you have to hold a key down constantly to move. Add to that the fact that many games have all kinds of cool community profiles that you can try out.It is such a great peripheral for those of us who tried to avoid using a mouse and keyboard.

Since I use a mouse and a keyboard at work.The last thing I want to do is keep using one when i'm gaming after work. And the steam controller is as good as it gets from what I've seen as a way to work around that when Proper controller support is not offered. That becomes increasingly common with indie games that don't have the budget or man power to invest in controller support.

Does anyone else here appreciate it like I do?
 
I really liked the idea of the touchpad replacing a joystick. I was hoping they would catch on and consoles would adapt them.

Back when I got into Halo CE on the original Xbox I thought it would be great if they had a trackball instead of a joystick for aiming. Trackballs and touchpads both allow more precision and speed than a joystick.
 
The sheer configurability of the steam controller is just totally awesome. As is the ability to set different modes so you can double or triple your button capability. I guess theoretically if you could remember at all , you could map a ton of key commands to the controller using shift modes. Like with a HOTAS.
Back when I was playing Witcher 3 there was a really great community profile for the steam controller that used shift mode.So you could do all gameplay and menu functions from the controller.

I think I'm going to try to map all the commands for that space.Game star sector onto the steam controller. I've been reading folks posting that they don't think it's possible to play The Game with a controller because of the amount of KEY commands but shift modes.I think would make that possible.
 
I lost my steam link and the controller dongle and stopped using the controller about 7 years ago. I looked it up just last week and they released a FW update to make the controller open Bluetooth BLE but Valve has taken it down, the FW update used to be built into the steam client. not anymore.

someone made a little tool to update it via USB if anyone has one. its posted on reddit and steam forums.

after I got it working, it took about 5 min for me to adjust to it and I was using it as well as an xbox controller.

I would love to see more options and hybrids of controller types. left stick an analog and right stick like the steam controller.
 
Steam stopped making them high demand for them on eBay but never tried one. Main gripe the faceplate buttons too close.
 
Never felt right. Feel like its the modern trackball. Has its diehards, but just doesn't work for most.
 
My biggest complaint about the steam controller was the ergonomics. If the thumbstick and xyab buttons were swapped with the touch pads and it would be perfect for me.
 
I hope at some point Valve updates the controller, the original design felt like it was really close to being great. I got mine working pretty well with Rift (I originally wanted a Steam Controller so I could play Rift while riding a exercise bike), but it felt limited for a lot of standard gamepad genres due to its lack of dpad and tiny face buttons.

I'd be all over a Steam Controller revision that takes design cues from the Steam Deck.
 
Is this the Steam Controller you're talking about? https://www.amazon.com/Steam-Controller-SteamOS/dp/B016KBVBCS?th=1

I'm an old fart still using keyboard + mouse while gaming; however, I finally had to use a controller like this to play Far Cry 5 where I had to fly Nick's plane back to his base. I simply could not use a mouse or keyboard. Using the X-Box controller that I got from my son, I found it natural using sticks to control it and fly around.
 
Is this the Steam Controller you're talking about? https://www.amazon.com/Steam-Controller-SteamOS/dp/B016KBVBCS?th=1

I'm an old fart still using keyboard + mouse while gaming; however, I finally had to use a controller like this to play Far Cry 5 where I had to fly Nick's plane back to his base. I simply could not use a mouse or keyboard. Using the X-Box controller that I got from my son, I found it natural using sticks to control it and fly around.
Yes I love it as an alternative to mouse and keyboard for some games
The community profiles and the customization and programming are excellent
 
I think it's a good controller for people that don't usually use/like 'em. I play most things on a pad and I found the button placements to be unwieldy an the touch stuff to be imprecise. I sold mine to an older buddy and he thought it was the greatest thing ever.
 
https://insider-gaming.com/steam-controller-2-set-to-enter-mass-production-its-claimed/
