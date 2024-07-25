In praise of the Steam Controller

I don't know why this thing didn't catch on in a bigger way. I freaking love it For its ability to effectively play games that offer no controller support. Or that offer very bad controler support. Especially games where you have to hold a key down constantly to move. Add to that the fact that many games have all kinds of cool community profiles that you can try out.It is such a great peripheral for those of us who tried to avoid using a mouse and keyboard.



Since I use a mouse and a keyboard at work.The last thing I want to do is keep using one when i'm gaming after work. And the steam controller is as good as it gets from what I've seen as a way to work around that when Proper controller support is not offered. That becomes increasingly common with indie games that don't have the budget or man power to invest in controller support.



Does anyone else here appreciate it like I do?