In other news Square’s NFT pushing CEO is being removed.

Red Falcon

[H]F Junkie
To quote myself from the previous thread:
Red Falcon said:
Considering Matsuda just sold off multiple productive studios, he had better pray that this NFT scam works out for Square-Enix in the short-term, otherwise he knows it will be his ass on the chopping block when the board of directors come knocking.
Looks like I was correct.
Too bad Square-Enix wants round two of this NFT nonsense, and it looks like they are exploring the metaverse, which is a plan that totally won't implode. :whistle:
 
vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
NFT is already dead. It really never got off the ground. They need to cut their losses.
 
