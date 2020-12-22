In need of a reliable USB connectivity hub - is this a good candidate?

peppergomez
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2011
- Messages
- 774
https://www.amazon.com/USB-HUB-Mult...d/dp/B07GLP8SD1/ref=psdc_281413_t1_B07L5VZ86R
I need a number of extra USB ports and am thinking of buying this. I need something reliable that won't drop connections.
Thanks.
USB Hub Powered, 13 Multi-Port USB Hub with 10 USB 3.0 Ports, 2 IQ Quick Charge 3.0 Ports
I need a number of extra USB ports and am thinking of buying this. I need something reliable that won't drop connections.
Thanks.
USB Hub Powered, 13 Multi-Port USB Hub with 10 USB 3.0 Ports, 2 IQ Quick Charge 3.0 Ports
- MULTIPLE USB CONNECTIONS – with USB hub you'll easily connect and organize different devices
- TWO QUICK CHARGE 3.0 IQ PORTS of the Powered USB 3.0 HUB and Charging Port with power up to 2.4A
- 10 HIGH-SPEED USB 3.0 ports of the USB HUB have data rate up to 5 Gbps and support 1A for each port
- STURDY CONSTRUCTION – ventilation holes of the aluminum USB Splitter save the USB 3 hub from heating
- WIDE COMPATIBILITY – 3.0 USB hub powered with 2 USB cables USB Type C and USB Type-A; PLUG-AND-PLAY