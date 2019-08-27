In market for new PC speakers

Can you say how the voice quality of the JBL 104 compares to the Swans M200MKII?



I spent hours searching for a substitute for the JBL 104 in case the voice really is too deep. I can't find any. I mean a lot of speakers don't have a volume button on the front, or they don't have a grille to protect the drivers. Or, they're simply too large for my desk. I have 2 screens on my desk and anything larger than the JBL 104 won't fit. Or, they're way too expensive like Genelec speakers.

Anyway, I was impressed by the sound listening to a John Wick movie. Besides, I found the Creative T20 not quite loud enough for movies like that. So I think I'll keep them. I'm rarely impressed by most speakers anyway and these are good enough for me.

EDIT: I think I discovered why I thought I heard a difference in people's voices. First, the T20 aren't as powerful. Second, they're bright enough to almost produce a sort of hissing sound on everything that you hear to the point where I think it was masking the depth of people's voices. I made a comparison and found I could hear the same voice depth on the T20 although the JBL 104 are more natural to listen to because they don't have that sort of bright hissing sound (best way for me to describe it).

