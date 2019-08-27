In market for new PC speakers

Hi. So my speakers got jealous on my new Arctic 7 headset and decided to blow up After searching for couple of days now realised that its hard to see witch reviews are sponsored and witch ones are valid opinions. So heading out to techies here for help to recommend me good PC speaker setup max around 150-200 euro. Space on my table is limited a bit so was aiming for soundbar or something witch could fit under monitor. So far my top 3 picks are -Razer Leviathan /Sound BlasterX Katana and Logitech G560 but have not experienced any of them in real life so have no idea witch one would be best fit . Any help will be much appreciated