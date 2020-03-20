In Europe Netflix might throttle during peak hours

M

Marees

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
309
Netflix Europe has responded to the request of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton to only stream video in standard definition by cutting its streaming rate by 25%.

“Following the discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and [Netflix CEO] Reed Hastings, and given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus, Netflix has decided to begin reducing bitrates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnar...ity-during-coronavirus-pandemic/#327966043711

on paper an overall 25% dial down in Netflix streaming data levels to each subscriber (if that’s how Netflix plays it) would still allow many households to continue getting 4K and HD streams as they do now. They just won’t look quite as good (presumably they’ll appear a little softer, and/or suffer with more visible banding and compression artefacts).

The fact that a 25% drop should in most cases allow users to still enjoy 4K or HD pictures is, of course, pretty important for Netflix, given that it charges subscribers to its 4K service a premium for the extra picture quality. The streamer surely doesn’t want to have to go about issuing refunds to everyone who currently pays for the UHD subscription if they can suddenly only get HD streams.
Red Falcon

Red Falcon

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
10,221
Are they going to cut the cost of their service to the customers by 25%?
From the article:
he streamer surely doesn’t want to have to go about issuing refunds to everyone who currently pays for the UHD subscription if they can suddenly only get HD streams.
Apparently not. :meh:

Also from the article:
It’s obvious from these words that the decision has been made in direct to response to the request of Breton, who took it upon himself to push for such a move despite seemingly having little understanding of the technicalities of video streaming (he explicitly asked for streams to be reduced to SD rather than HD, seemingly oblivious to the existence of 4K, and the fact that these days HD streams are extremely efficient).
Kind of reminds me of a certain Socialist in the USA who wants to get rid of those pesky "AR-14" rifles. :ROFLMAO:
The thing that really amazes me, are the vast legions of useful idiots who elect these geniuses to make such delicate high-level decisions for all of us peasants little people.

I'm starting to think the Corporatism of the dark cyberpunk future really is the lesser of two evils... at least with the megacorps, you know where you stand.
 
