In an act of insanity some modder has rebuilt Neverwinter Nights inside Baldurs Gate 2.

I... Umm... Hmmm...

Why would anyone bother to port such a mediocre campaign? The issue, for me at least, with NWN was never the engine, it was pretty good for the day (and the EE has improved it). The issue was the campaign wasn't very good. So you are going to take that... and stick in the old BG2 engine?

Hmmm...

I has a confuse.
 
As I said, insanity….
I mean I’m gonna play it
 
