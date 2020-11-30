In a major scientific breakthrough, A.I. predicts the exact shape of proteins

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"DeepMind had entered and won the CASP competition two years ago. But at the time, using an A.I. system called AlphaFold that was configured differently, it was only able to achieve an average “global distance test total score” (GDT) —a measure that is approximately equivalent to the percentage of each protein that it accurately maps—of 58 on the hardest class of proteins.
Although this was about six points better than the next best team, it was not a result that was competitive with empirical methods like X-ray crystallography. This year, even on these hardest proteins, DeepMind achieved a median GDT of 87, which is close to being as good as crystallography and was about 26 points better than its nearest competitor."
https://fortune.com/2020/11/30/deepmind-protein-folding-breakthrough/
