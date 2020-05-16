In 2020, is Windows Defender good enough to protect vs malware?

Summary: most users should not use free or premium 3rd party antivirus software. Malwarebytes free a good option if you want added protection or if you think there is a greater risk of malicious software for your use case.Just wondering if folks here agree with the article above. It is a pretty big change from where we were 5-10 years ago. I have had negative experiences with Norton and McAfee, it was when PC builders pre-installed the software on the purchased machines. Performance and interference with other legit programs like Nvidia Geforce Experience. I have also used AVG, Avast, Bitdefender, and Panda and they seemed to work okay.