In 2020, is Windows Defender good enough to protect vs malware?

In 2020, is Windows Defender enough?

  • Yes, Windows Defender is good enough for most people

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • No, other security software should also be used

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Don't know or it depends on the situation

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
B

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
1,925
https://thewirecutter.com/blog/best-antivirus/

Summary: most users should not use free or premium 3rd party antivirus software. Malwarebytes free a good option if you want added protection or if you think there is a greater risk of malicious software for your use case.

Just wondering if folks here agree with the article above. It is a pretty big change from where we were 5-10 years ago. I have had negative experiences with Norton and McAfee, it was when PC builders pre-installed the software on the purchased machines. Performance and interference with other legit programs like Nvidia Geforce Experience. I have also used AVG, Avast, Bitdefender, and Panda and they seemed to work okay.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top