Improve Opteron 6200's performance (and PPD) by using TurionPowerControl

Hi all, I don't know whether it was posted here before, recently I find that TurionPowerControl can improve Opteron 6200's performance significantly. All we need to do is running the cmd:
TurionPowerControl -psmax 1
I have made a test on a 4p Opteron 6272 box, and detailed results are shown as follows:
(DLB is enabled in all cases)
Before running TurionPowerControl:
p6901: TPF=06m44s, PPD=338k
p6903: TPF=14m56s, PPD=459k
p8101: TPF=14m12s, PPD=325k
p8102: TPF=10m55s, PPD=482k
After running TurionPowerControl:
p6901: TPF=06m18s, PPD=374k
p6903: TPF=13m56s, PPD=510k
p8101: TPF=12m48s, PPD=379k
p8102: TPF=09m58s, PPD=552k
