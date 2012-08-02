Improve Opteron 6200's performance (and PPD) by using TurionPowerControl

Thanks tear!



I did the:



sudo modprobe msr

sudo modprobe cpuid

sudo TurionPowerControl -psmax 1



And it replayed with: Done



So far it seems correct, but the machine change in to be very slow, and when it did not progress with another % after 25 min. I stopped folding, and tried restarted the machine. I did not shut down all the way, so I have to push the button. It then came on again at TPF is back to normale.



It seems that there is some thing wrong in my way of doing this. Should the TurionPowerControl be started before I start fah6 or could it be done while the machine is folding?