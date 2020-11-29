Improve my Cooltek W2 cooling with 1080Ti

So i just got the iChill 1080TI X3 in the Cooltek W2 and i now have my personal floor heater... my slippers are very toasty warm.Just browsing the web is at 46 idle and full load its 85, nearing 90.Biggest problem here is the single outtake fan ? I can put more intake on the bottom but then the heat still cant go anywhere.Specs:Cooltek W2Gigabyte GA-Z97P-D3Intel Core i5-4670K @4.2.GHz with Scythe Mugen V2Inno3D iChill GeForce GTX 1080 Ti X3Crucial Ballistix Sport 2x8GB DDR3-1600Antec Edge 650WAsus Xonar D2Fans are Antec and plugged in the motherboard.