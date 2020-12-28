Important milestone in the creation of a quantum computer

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,460
"Silicon quantum dots are attractive for the implementation of large spin-based quantum processors in part due to prospects of industrial foundry fabrication. However, the large effective mass associated with electrons in silicon traditionally limits single-electron operations to devices fabricated in customized academic clean rooms. Here, we demonstrate single-electron occupations in all four quantum dots of a 2 x 2 split-gate silicon device fabricated entirely by 300-mm-wafer foundry processes. By applying gate-voltage pulses while performing high-frequency reflectometry off one gate electrode, we perform single-electron operations within the array that demonstrate single-shot detection of electron tunneling and an overall adjustability of tunneling times by a global top gate electrode. Lastly, we use the two-dimensional aspect of the quantum dot array to exchange two electrons by spatial permutation, which may find applications in permutation-based quantum algorithms."

1609186160630.png


https://phys.org/news/2020-12-important-milestone-creation-quantum.html
 
E

Elf_Boy

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 16, 2007
Messages
2,425
I am starting to wonder how long till a PCIE Quantum Accelerator is on the market? Compatible with x86/64, ARM, Win, Linux, Mac OS Etc.

I am also wondering how long till [H] style custom machines have both types of CPU sockets.
 
