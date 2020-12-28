Important milestone in the creation of a quantum computer

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"Silicon quantum dots are attractive for the implementation of large spin-based quantum processors in part due to prospects of industrial foundry fabrication. However, the large effective mass associated with electrons in silicon traditionally limits single-electron operations to devices fabricated in customized academic clean rooms. Here, we demonstrate single-electron occupations in all four quantum dots of a 2 x 2 split-gate silicon device fabricated entirely by 300-mm-wafer foundry processes. By applying gate-voltage pulses while performing high-frequency reflectometry off one gate electrode, we perform single-electron operations within the array that demonstrate single-shot detection of electron tunneling and an overall adjustability of tunneling times by a global top gate electrode. Lastly, we use the two-dimensional aspect of the quantum dot array to exchange two electrons by spatial permutation, which may find applications in permutation-based quantum algorithms."
https://phys.org/news/2020-12-important-milestone-creation-quantum.html
