Implications of running SSD in IDE mode? // so far can't install win10 with AHCI

So, I picked up a $30~ SP A55 250GB SATA SSD for reusing an old DQ45EK / Celeron as NAS /..etc on my home network.



At first for various reasons (I wasn't paying attention) I didn't realize Intel isn't interested in supporting this motherboard at all. Additionally I didn't / forgot (mainly forgot) to set the SATA controller to AHCI when trying to install windows 10, Windows 10 installed fine~ (had some problems finding all the MB drivers as intel doesn't really support this thing) but whatever...



However when I realized my mistake with the IDE mode... I tried a fresh windows 10 install with the controller set to AHCI and it "looked" like it was working (saw drive in installer) went thru set up.. but when it restarts it crashes and basically boot loops..



Other than speed is there other drive longevity ..etc concerns running a SSD in IDE mode? I guess i never really have been sure, the SSDs in my other computers all installed fine with AHCI set... so I wondering if there is any other problems besides slower performance (and I guess a lack of hot swapping?? whatever??)



Cheers thank you in advance for any assistance.