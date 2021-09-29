Impedance question.

I have a receiver that touts: "Speaker Impedance 6-16ohms"

"4 Ohm/8 Ohm Switching - Yes (6 ohm)"

The speakers I have ordered state: "IMPEDANCE Main Front Speakers: 4 ~ 8 Ohms"

Will I have an issue running these speakers? They seem to be well liked and solid reviews and can't imagine my mid level receiver giving them issues, but I don't want to burn up anything due to ignorance.