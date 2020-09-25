Impact to adding WD M.2 2280 (2TB, sata) to existing setup

Not sure if this is post is better placed in mobo or here, but had to start somewhere.



New build:

ASUS ROG X570 CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus m.2 PCIe NVMe (1tb)



I have a brand new WD Blue M.2 2280 (2tb, sata III) laying around that i was thinking about adding to my second M.2 slot. Do you think there will be any issues or really performance loss since this drive is not PCIe?



I already have a WD black 1TB inside as a download drive, but was thinking about replacing with the WD blue.

THoughts?