Impact to adding WD M.2 2280 (2TB, sata) to existing setup

S

sh0rty

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
1,062
Not sure if this is post is better placed in mobo or here, but had to start somewhere.

New build:
ASUS ROG X570 CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI)
Samsung 970 EVO Plus m.2 PCIe NVMe (1tb)

I have a brand new WD Blue M.2 2280 (2tb, sata III) laying around that i was thinking about adding to my second M.2 slot. Do you think there will be any issues or really performance loss since this drive is not PCIe?

I already have a WD black 1TB inside as a download drive, but was thinking about replacing with the WD blue.
THoughts?
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,576
Shouldn't be a huge difference–sata SSDs are already very fast, usually faster than your network connection (with exceptions, of course).

You might notice a difference in local reads/writes and transfers of large files, datasets, and loading times for some games, but for small individual files it'll be unnoticable.
 
S

sh0rty

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
1,062
Nobu said:
Shouldn't be a huge difference–sata SSDs are already very fast, usually faster than your network connection (with exceptions, of course).

You might notice a difference in local reads/writes and transfers of large files, datasets, and loading times for some games, but for small individual files it'll be unnoticable.
Click to expand...
I was reading somewhere, that once I install the second drive that they then share resources or split them, but wanted to make sure. I guess I could run benchmarks before and after just to see.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,576
sh0rty said:
I was reading somewhere, that once I install the second drive that they then share resources or split them, but wanted to make sure. I guess I could run benchmarks before and after just to see.
Click to expand...
Ah, I'd have to read the mb manual to be sure. But you already have a drive in the slot, so if that were the case, I imagine it'd be the same before and after? Unless switching to a sata is the reason, but that seems a weird restriction...

Yeah, need to look at the manual. Gotta get ready for work now, though.
 
S

sh0rty

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
1,062
Nobu said:
Ah, I'd have to read the mb manual to be sure. But you already have a drive in the slot, so if that were the case, I imagine it'd be the same before and after? Unless switching to a sata is the reason, but that seems a weird restriction...

Yeah, need to look at the manual. Gotta get ready for work now, though.
Click to expand...
Agree and reading up now. thanks for the replies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top