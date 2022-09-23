Immersion Cooling - anyone using it at work / non play use?

Due to some urgent projects that need to get done, and AC upgrades being delayed due to parts (meaning our equipment rooms are a no go since the cooling cant support the new projects).....management went on and bought 2 full kits of immersion cooling.
Just arrived Monday on the freight truck, havent unboxed them yet.
Believe they went with GRC 'IceRaq' https://www.grcooling.com/iceraq/
 

