Imec Reveals Sub-1nm Transistor Roadmap, 3D-Stacked CMOS 2.0 Plans

Interesting, CMOS 2
“You might not be familiar with the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (imec), but it ranks among the most important companies in the world. Think of imec as a silicon Switzerland, of sorts. Imec serves as a quiet cornerstone of the industry, bringing fierce rivals like AMD, Intel, Nvidia, TSMC, and Samsung together with chip toolmakers such as ASML and Applied Materials, not to mention the critical semiconductor software design companies (EDA) like Cadence and Synopsys, among others, in a non-competitive environment.
This collaboration allows the companies to work together to define the roadmap of the next generation of tools and software they will use to design and manufacture the chips that power the world. A standardized approach is paramount in the face of the profoundly increasing cost and complexity of the chipmaking process. The leading-edge chipmakers use much of the same equipment sourced from a few critical toolmakers, so some level of standardization is necessary, and circumventing the laws of physics requires R&D efforts that can begin a decade in advance, so imec’s roadmaps give us a broad view of the upcoming advances in the semiconductor industry.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/imec-reveals-sub-1nm-transistor-roadmap-3d-stacked-cmos-20-plans
