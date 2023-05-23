erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,474
Cool new GPU supporting but not limited to RISC-V ISAs
“Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and President of Andes Technology says: "The RISC-V ecosystem is growing rapidly. To continue its growth and showcase the many possible ways it can be deployed, we partnered with Imagination to provide a quick and easy path to validated GPU and CPU IP blocks that can reduce SoC design time, risk, and cost for our customers. With Imagination's flexibly designed GPU, and our AndesCore high-performance, low-power RISC-V CPU, we are able to satisfy the requirements for display-oriented SoC in a short time and generate the optimum configuration."
Imagination will be demonstrating TFBCv2 this week at the 2023 RISC-V Con Shanghai and 2023 RISC-V Con Beijing events, hosted by Andes Technology Corporation.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309010/imagination-technologies-launches-the-img-cxm-gpu
“Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and President of Andes Technology says: "The RISC-V ecosystem is growing rapidly. To continue its growth and showcase the many possible ways it can be deployed, we partnered with Imagination to provide a quick and easy path to validated GPU and CPU IP blocks that can reduce SoC design time, risk, and cost for our customers. With Imagination's flexibly designed GPU, and our AndesCore high-performance, low-power RISC-V CPU, we are able to satisfy the requirements for display-oriented SoC in a short time and generate the optimum configuration."
Imagination will be demonstrating TFBCv2 this week at the 2023 RISC-V Con Shanghai and 2023 RISC-V Con Beijing events, hosted by Andes Technology Corporation.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309010/imagination-technologies-launches-the-img-cxm-gpu