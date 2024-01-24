Image File Execution Options

O

OpenSource Ghost

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 14, 2022
Messages
191
I can't figure out "MitigationOptions" hex coding from Microsoft documentation. Is there an up-to-date tool that allows editing Image File Execution Options for EXE images? There is GFlagsX, but it is out of date and doesn't have options to enable:
- Dynamic Code Execution Prohibition (by thread) (which isn't the same as general Dynamic Code Execution Prohibition)
- Child Process Creation Disablement
- Stack Protection Enablement
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top