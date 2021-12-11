Image/Clone Laptop SSD to new SSD?

edo101

Jul 16, 2018
I am limited on space on my laptop to I bought a new SSD. a Hynix P31. I'm a bit lazy at the moment and don't wan to deal with the hassel of reinstalling prgrams and reactiving windows after a clean install. Is it a bad idea to move my old SSD imafe to the new one and continue from where I left of? Also I don't have an SSD enclosure and my laptop doesn't have two nvme slots so I figured my only option is to create an image of my current SSD disk and restore it to the Hynix SSD? I have Macrium Reflect
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
no issue doing this and if you dont have a way to hook up both, a drive image will be the same result, just slower. if you have something large enough to put it on...
 
