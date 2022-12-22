Image Claims to Show 2nd-Gen Intel Larrabee Graphics Card

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,223
We originally posted about this in the Video Card sections. Apparently the story blew up more

“Hardware collector YJFY has posted images of what they claim is Intel's 2nd Generation Larrabee graphics card — which never came to market, but existed as hardware evaluation samples. Intel's Larrabee 2 graphics board was meant to be based on the chip eventually known as the Knights Corner, and this is the first time we've seen (supposed) images of this device published.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-alleged-larrabee-2-displayed https://hardforum.com/threads/intel-larrabee-2.2024276/
 
