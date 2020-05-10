I'm very conflicted, my wife is convinced I need a laptop.

I need a gaming laptop, or so my wife thinks. She wants me to get away from my desk.I found this, which pretty much has what I need it to have. I feel like I can do better, so I'm asking you.I'll be gaming and doing video/photo editing with it. The only thing I'd like to see better than this is maybe the graphics.I've been all over the interwebs, and I'm trying not to spend much more, but if there's better I'm interested.Has to be +17"Has to have at least 1tb SSDMinimum 16gb RAM, more is better.I would like to do better than the 1660 graphicsHas to have HDMI output.Better than i5 processor.I don't know, for some reason I feel like I can find better for less. Though I haven't done much in computer components recently.