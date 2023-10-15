Im stumped at what way to go ....

dbwillis
Cliff Notes: Physical site owned by 2 brothers/family, server is in 1 brothers home.
I currently support a campground in Vermont, but the server is here in CT, the Manager (in VT) VPNs into a 2016 server (in an owners home with a dedicated Internet line) and then RDPs into a VM to run https://campgroundmaster.com/
Current server is an HP ML10v2 with all SSD and 32gb, setup is Server as 2016 Server, running Unifi software and the SoftEther VPN service, then 3 HyperV VMs: 'master' always on/autologon, hosting the database , (Win10, 2 cores, 6gb ram), then the Managers VM (Win10, 4 cores, 8 gb) and the Owners VM (Win10, 4 cores, 8 gb).
No issues at all, but its time to upgrade (2022+W11), was thinking going to the cloud, but the cost is a wash (3x VMs in cloud cost X per month vs dedicated Internet line for the machine at the owners house costs about the same)
Currently the campground DB is only 50mb, nightly backup to my FTP site works great, I keep 100+ backups.
Physical machines are only 2 towns over from me, so travel/accessibility isnt a problem really IF there wasn an issue. (past 3 yrs Ive only had to travel to the physical server twice)
Im torn between sticking with HyperV or going with ESX (not too familiar with ProxMox yet)
HyperV is easy for any data recovery if everything goes tits up really really bad, only needs 1 VPN connection to the 2022 server for all 3 users to connect
ESXi would require either 3 Softether VPN setups and 4 VMs (manager in VT to her VM, owner in CT to her VM, then me to the VM4 *never connect to the master) or maybe I could funnel everyone though 1 VPN connection on the 4th VM, then RDP to the 2 VMs they use daily)
I dont charge the owners for any computer support, but they also dont charge me for a weekend cottage on the 4th of July, its a handshake deal outside of any hardware needed.
Im leaning towards 2022 and 3 W11 VMs...anyone have any other input?
https://www.riversedgevt.com/
