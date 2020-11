If I have a Ryzen board with BIOS flashback feature, and I need to upgrade BIOS for Zen 3 compatibility, but no other AMD CPU - I can do this with the BIOS flashback feature, right? And if so, does it need to be done with no CPU installed, or the (at the time) incompatible CPU can be installed, or MoBo dependent? I know AMD has their program where they'll ship you a CPU, but this would obviously take longer.