I'm not even mad ... that's amazing

Well it works ... so I guess that is all that matters, but I did want to share pictures of the EVGA packing job for the replacement for my RMA'd 2080 ti.Inside the box the video card was in an anti-static sleeve inside a thin bubble wrap sleeve. There is no visible damage aside from some bent radiator fins, and a very slight bend in the rear bracket.The amazing part is that the card travelled from Anaheim, California to Ontario, Canada like this and survived, at least for now anyway.I do find this packing job curious as the EVGA RMA packaging instructions clearly state there needs to be 2" of padding around all sides of the video card, as well as the two ends. It states that if video cards are not packaged properly your RMA will be denied.