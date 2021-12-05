I'm new to VR and looking for a setup to play Steam games. Please advise ...

Hello all,



The title says it all. I am heavily invested in Valve's Steam platform and am looking for a good, but reasonably priced solution to try out VR. The games played will mostly be from Steam. If it helps, I wear glasses. I was looking at buying the Oculus Quest II set that is currently offered for the holidays at $300 but not too sure I want to buy into a "Made by and for Facebook" product. What product(s) would you recommend for playing these types of games?



Thank you ...