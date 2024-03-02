I'm lovin' it and no I dont mean McDonalds

Just annnounced by my small country ISP in the middle of nowhere GA outside of the Savannah area we got this amazing announcment.
My Unifi Dream Machine Pro HUNGERS insatiably for MOAR Bandwidth
These are Symmetrical Fiber speeds. I already have 1g sym. I am going to get 5. I see absolutely no need for 8 at this time. Like one less visit to Chick-Fil-a and I can get an extra 4GIB/s. I pay 100 already.
Announcement from Bulloch Solutions
edit** to be honest I dont know what I would even use more than 1gig for haha ... but why not. One less fast food meal, I lose weight, and gain gobs of speed.
