I'm lovin' it and no I dont mean McDonalds

T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
9,741
Just annnounced by my small country ISP in the middle of nowhere GA outside of the Savannah area we got this amazing announcment.

My Unifi Dream Machine Pro HUNGERS insatiably for MOAR Bandwidth
These are Symmetrical Fiber speeds. I already have 1g sym. I am going to get 5. I see absolutely no need for 8 at this time. Like one less visit to Chick-Fil-a and I can get an extra 4GIB/s. I pay 100 already.

Announcement from Bulloch Solutions

1709339688502.png


edit** to be honest I dont know what I would even use more than 1gig for haha ... but why not. One less fast food meal, I lose weight, and gain gobs of speed.
 
Last edited:
I would totally order 8. Then I could justify the silly 10G networking I'm doing around the house for no reason. And be sure they'd do a 10g handoff, cause I can only do power of 10 ethernet, cause it's older stuff.
 
tangoseal said:
Just annnounced by my small country ISP in the middle of nowhere GA outside of the Savannah area we got this amazing announcment.

edit** to be honest I dont know what I would even use more than 1gig for haha ... but why not. One less fast food meal, I lose weight, and gain gobs of speed.
Click to expand...
A small country in Georgia....... :p
I bum a signal from my library across the street, not really fast tho and they started to shut it off between 11/mid-night till 7am. I want to try to get our league some free WiFi internet for non-profits use.
 
Well dream machine pro has 10GbE so you can go as high as you want. I would just get the symetric gig and save $30/month to keep your same speed.

Internal 10GbE to your server, NAS, etc... is cool, but what use case do you have for needing Internet faster than symetric 1Gbps? You could do the 2GB as well to pay the same (but again, why?), and getting 2.5GbE across your whole network is cheaper than 10GbE.
 
Dopamin3 said:
what use case do you have for needing Internet faster than symetric 1Gbps
Click to expand...

10Gbps home internet has all sorts of applications... Like umm, well I could benchmark my work servers from home. Or I could run some stuff for work. Or ummm, yeah that's really all I've got.

To be totally honest, when I had 1Gbps home internet, sometimes my desktop would misnegotiate to 100M and I wouldn't notice for weeks. And I went for years witb a 100M usb NIC at work because I had it and it was one less plug than having to pluf in the laptop l's 1G NIC every day. Eventually, I had to use wifi because it was pulling teeth to get IT/facilities to make wired networking work there.
 
I mean that is cool, but I can't personally think of a use case to justify the cost. I have symmetrical 300 mbit ($39.99 incl taxes/fees) and it's really fast.

For a little perspective, the difference between 1 and 8 is $80 per month. If you invested that money instead of buying top tier internet for say... 20 years and got 8%, which is worse than the market average, you'd have over $45,000. I'd rather have 45k than some speed that doesn't have a real use case. Yeah I know, I'm boring, but idc.

1000003892.jpg
 
Last edited:
TordanGow said:
I mean that is cool, but I can't personally think of a use case to justify the cost. I have symmetrical 300 mbit ($39.99 incl taxes/fees) and it's really fast.

For a little perspective, the difference between 1 and 8 is $80 per month. If you invested that money instead of buying top tier internet for say... 20 years and got 8%, which is worse than the market average, you'd have over $45,000. I'd rather have 45k than some speed that doesn't have a real use case. Yeah I know, I'm boring, but idc.

View attachment 639119
Click to expand...
I've already decided to NOT get the higher tiers. I was driving down the road and thinking ... my current internet is 1gbps symmetrical for 100/mon. UNder the new plan it will be 70/mon so I am going to keep what I have and save even more money.

Done.

However to argue against your logic, where o where does one go to get an 8% return annually from investing? Into what? I am not Nancy Pelosi with insider knowledge. Also in 20 years we will be lucky to even have a nation at the rate of 3rd world ghettofication through demographic replacement by invading illegals. Also did you know that the United States Congress is adding 1 Trillion to our national debt every 100 days now? How much longer can that be sustained.

Thus in argument to the logic you present, which is good none the less, the counter-logic would be that soon we will not even have a working infrastructure due to crushing debt and the collapse of our entire money supply. Thus leading one to think, maybe I should enjoy what I can while I can. Under CBDCs, which will be the Trojan Horse "Saving Grace" all it will lead us too is centralized dystopian grid iron control of completely valuless make-believe digital social points. Play nice and vote for who we tell you too and you get to have internet 3 days a week. Don't vote for who we tell you too or have a bad opinion and you get no internet possibly no food.

So perhaps that 45k will never occur in our lives because that is the current trajectory we are on.

Meanwhile there is an odd pattern happening. Billionaires like Zuckerburg, Bezos, Gates, Buffet, etc... are all mysteriously building these super under ground bunker compounds. For what? What do they see coming. Hrrmm that 5gbps internet plan doesn't seem so bad for now. But im still going to save the money and get 1 for 70 as it is wise.
 
Last edited:
TordanGow said:
View attachment 639175

Not going to make it political, 8% is below average.
Click to expand...
Right I wasnt thinking stock market. I was thinking savings, CDs, etc... im tired. However, political is not what I was even doing or at least the goal was not political .I do invest in Au and Ag though and like to hold the physical assets as opposed to certificates of ownership when someone else is holding the asset. But I agree with your logic and ultimately although as exciting as having hyper fast internet would be, saving the assets instead of creating stupid expense is what I have settled on.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top