I'm lovin' it and no I dont mean McDonalds

For a little perspective, the difference between 1 and 8 is $80 per month. If you invested that money instead of buying top tier internet for say... 20 years and got 8%, which is worse than the market average, you'd have over $45,000. I'd rather have 45k than some speed that doesn't have a real use case. Yeah I know, I'm boring, but idc.



I mean that is cool, but I can't personally think of a use case to justify the cost. I have symmetrical 300 mbit ($39.99 incl taxes/fees) and it's really fast.For a little perspective, the difference between 1 and 8 is $80 per month. If you invested that money instead of buying top tier internet for say... 20 years and got 8%, which is worse than the market average, you'd have over $45,000. I'd rather have 45k than some speed that doesn't have a real use case. Yeah I know, I'm boring, but idc.

I've already decided to NOT get the higher tiers. I was driving down the road and thinking ... my current internet is 1gbps symmetrical for 100/mon. UNder the new plan it will be 70/mon so I am going to keep what I have and save even more money.Done.However to argue against your logic, where o where does one go to get an 8% return annually from investing? Into what? I am not Nancy Pelosi with insider knowledge. Also in 20 years we will be lucky to even have a nation at the rate of 3rd world ghettofication through demographic replacement by invading illegals. Also did you know that the United States Congress is adding 1 Trillion to our national debt every 100 days now? How much longer can that be sustained.Thus in argument to the logic you present, which is good none the less, the counter-logic would be that soon we will not even have a working infrastructure due to crushing debt and the collapse of our entire money supply. Thus leading one to think, maybe I should enjoy what I can while I can. Under CBDCs, which will be the Trojan Horse "Saving Grace" all it will lead us too is centralized dystopian grid iron control of completely valuless make-believe digital social points. Play nice and vote for who we tell you too and you get to have internet 3 days a week. Don't vote for who we tell you too or have a bad opinion and you get no internet possibly no food.So perhaps that 45k will never occur in our lives because that is the current trajectory we are on.Meanwhile there is an odd pattern happening. Billionaires like Zuckerburg, Bezos, Gates, Buffet, etc... are all mysteriously building these super under ground bunker compounds. For what? What do they see coming. Hrrmm that 5gbps internet plan doesn't seem so bad for now. But im still going to save the money and get 1 for 70 as it is wise.