Im Looking for Lian Li replacement parts - Anyone from california?

Hey guys, i have an old lian li , silver color case where the power button and reset button is just ruined.searching online i found only 1 shop that actually sells them, it is in california and it is calledbut i think the shop is dead, it has not been updated in years, i wonder who leaves a e-commerce website still running.I even tried to place an order and the last steps fails to launch paypal, it gives an error and thats the only payment option they had.i looked online and the same phone number is shared with another company called Jclcompany.com wich also looks kind of dead.any chance you can give them a call to see if they are still on business? im not from the US, im really far awayi did send them an email, and there was no response, but the email did not return with an error, so weirdMonday - Friday8:30am to 5:30pm Pacific Time(714) 743-22897510 Jurupa Avenue, #102Riverside, CA 92504