I'm kind of sorry to ask this, but opinions on a possible upgrade from 3080 to 3090

Hi and thanks for reading and probably rolling your eyes at this question again. Here is my situation:

I traded my EVGA 2080ti Black plus 250 bucks for a EVGA 3080 Ultra XC3. I'm interested in the 4090 but not for a few years, I wait. I did with the 1080 to 2080 and same with the 2080 to 3080. This all working perfectly right on on a 650 watt Corsair PSU with that 3080.

Anyway, the same dude has an EVGA 3090 XC3 Ultra and I could move to that plus another 275 and the 3080 back to him. Then he would give me a 750 watt corsair and I would give him my 650 watt corsair So essentially, I traded a 2080TI plus 575 for a 3090 and 750 watt PSU or I traded a 2080TI for a 3080 plus 250 cash and call it a day.


Game at 1440p 144-165hz
 
So trade your 3080 + $275 + 650W PSU for a 3090 + 750W PSU in return?
PSU upgrade is like $25, so you would be paying $250 for 3080 --> 3090 upgrade basically.
Is this 3080 to 3090 upgrade worth it to you? Do you play at 4K? Do you really need the 5% to 10% performance boost? Would you even notice the difference? Do you have money burning a hole in your pocket?
Personally, I'd save that $275 for a future video card rather than spending it on an upgrade that will be a minor performance boost.
tl/dr Call it a day and keep the 3080.
 
Thank you that is correct. I play at 1440p on a 144-165hz screen, I should have mentioned that. Money is not flowing in my household so to me it's what will give me good performance for the 3-4 years I plan to keep it. I guess it's really the 24GB of onboard just getting my inner nerd worked up even though I don't need it for anything but games. I appreciate the response. I need the voice of reason sometimes when I get impulsive.
 
Just to clairfy

2080 TI + 250 cash for 3080 (currently have and installed)

3080 + 650 watt + 275 cash plus the original 250 cash for a 3090 and a 750 watt. So 525 for an upgrade to the 3090 or 250 for an upgrade to the 3080 so 275 extra overall for the 3090. Sorry it's early lol
 
Ferris23 said:
Just to clairfy

2080 TI + 250 cash for 3080 (currently have and installed)

3080 + 650 watt + 275 cash plus the original 250 cash for a 3090 and a 750 watt. So 525 for an upgrade to the 3090 or 250 for an upgrade to the 3080 so 275 extra overall for the 3090. Sorry it's early lol
So the upgrade from a 2080Ti is $525?

And the upgrade from a 3080 is $275 and a trade of PSU?

Either way, it seems a little steep. I have a 3090 in FS right now at $700 that no one will buy. I'd gladly take a 2080Ti and $525 in trade or a 3080 and $275 :p.
 
If you're the type that always runs hardware one generation back (for cost reasons?), I don't think you'll be happy paying that much to go from a 3080 to a 3090 unless your use case is some kind of outlier where the extra memory is useful to you.

Especially if you're thinking about this in terms of the cost to go from the 2080 Ti to the 3090, that seems pretty steep. On the other hand, two years from now, you may find yourself missing the extra memory and GPU horsepower. I'd probably stick with the 3080 for now, and worry about upgrading later. You can (almost) always upgrade later if you need to.
 
