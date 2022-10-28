I'm kind of sorry to ask this, but opinions on a possible upgrade from 3080 to 3090

Hi and thanks for reading and probably rolling your eyes at this question again. Here is my situation:



I traded my EVGA 2080ti Black plus 250 bucks for a EVGA 3080 Ultra XC3. I'm interested in the 4090 but not for a few years, I wait. I did with the 1080 to 2080 and same with the 2080 to 3080. This all working perfectly right on on a 650 watt Corsair PSU with that 3080.



Anyway, the same dude has an EVGA 3090 XC3 Ultra and I could move to that plus another 275 and the 3080 back to him. Then he would give me a 750 watt corsair and I would give him my 650 watt corsair So essentially, I traded a 2080TI plus 575 for a 3090 and 750 watt PSU or I traded a 2080TI for a 3080 plus 250 cash and call it a day.





Game at 1440p 144-165hz