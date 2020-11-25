I'm impressed with new high airflow cases

I got bored with waiting for the 5900x and motherboard to become available and decided to put my old parts into this new case to see how temps compared.



case phanteks eclipse 500a; 2600k @ 4.5 +0.01 core; asrock fatality x68

(3) 140mm in front; (1) 120mm in rear

arctic liquid freezer II 360 with 5 of 6 120mm x 25mm fans attached.



idle:

heat sensor 1 bottom front of case in front of fans - 26c - 27c

heat sensor 2 middle back of case next to rear fan - 28c - 29c

mb - 29c

cpu - 29c

chipset - 39c



I haven't really stress tested and don't really want to on this old board but ~20 minutes of prime95 had cpu up to low 60's



My old case which was a huge steel supermicro sc750 tower from the late 90's had

(5) 120mm in (including 2 in the side blowing down on MB

(3) 120 out

internal fans blowing directly on memory and chipset

(2) 120mm fans on a coolermaster hyper 212 (one a monstrous and loud sunon)



I thought this worked fairly well It got loud when the temps shot up but I thought it stayed reasonably cool.

Nope internal board temps ran more than 5c higher on the old setup.

So I got heat, noise and a case that was as tall as my desk and weighed 60 lbs.

I think I'm going to like this change.