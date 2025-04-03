I'm headed to Texas ... on vacation

Gilthanis

Gilthanis

Jan 29, 2006
8,877
So, I will be leaving this weekend to visit some family down South. Probably mostly around New Braunfels and Houston areas. Not sure how much spare time I will have but if there is a day I can sneak away, I can try. If any of the [H] people in the area would like a meetup of some kind please let me know. Anyone wanting to donate some nice gear, I can probably throw it in the van while there. I was hoping to be able to wear my [H] t-shirt but the fire cleanup company still has it. And I've kinda outgrown it a bit....

Also, if anyone has any fantastic places to take kids 8-11 years in age that is something they would never forget, let me know. Open to ideas.
 
I can't even begin to say how much I miss Texas. Quite the culture shock going from TX to NH. These damn yanks have no idea how to cook, or drive. Sorry, this aint about me. Enjoy your stay. I'd offer ideas, but I'm from central Texas (Waco). My wife is from Houston, but we've not even been there in like a decade plus at this point.
 
If you're unfortunately just going to Houston, go to the NASA Space Center. It's great for kids and really the only thing worth doing in Houston.
 
So, for those that don't know, Texas is big. Traveling from New Braunfels to Houston... not a short trip. Shoot it takes hours to traverse Houston... so big difference there even (where in Houston?). NASA Space Center, some distance south of Houston is worth it, but might as well visit Galveston if making it that far. I'd argue there's plenty to see in Houston, just it's sheer size makes that so. I used to live west of Houston in Katy (when it was tiny, from 76-87).
 
cjcox said:
Family lives in New Braunfels. Houston would just be something to do as we are spending 10 days total and driving the entire way from IL. I honestly don't know what my wife has planned yet, so trying to find out some ideas before she commits me to anything specific...lol.
 
toast0 said:
That's a good idea. I might be in Houston in two weeks, will have to try to swing by.
I'll admit, last time I was there, shuttles flew on the back of 747's and they were monitoring Sky Lab. :)
 
Gilthanis said:
Visit CO (I think he is still in TX) and grab some of his unused rigs, lol.

Anyway, have fun and enjoy!
 
Staying one more night (tomorrow night) in San Antonio and then probably start the journey back towards IL.
 
