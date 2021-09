Hello to all. So I'm gonna sell my MSI 2080Ti Seahawk EK-X soon, what's a fair price? I bought it for $1200 with the Newegg receipt for proof in July of 2019. How much should I sell if for now? I'm considering selling it on this Hardforum website, would be my first time selling on this site. My objective is to avoid all the mumbo jumbo and additional fees on the bay. Thanks for any advice in advance.