Im gona do it...second opinions

Psycrow
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 466
Allright im gona do it ! Im gona jump !
Leap of faith
Im gona buy this keyboard https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categ...hanical-Gaming-Keyboards/K100/p/CH-912A01A-UK
and this mouse https://da.roccat.org/Mice/Burst-Pro
What do you think beside the price ?
Also corsair has this https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categ...es-|-Parts/CORSAIR-iCUE-NEXUS/p/CH-9910010-EU
Looks great and works fine but they say the screen is flimsey and has bad views from the sides if you dont look on it spot on in front.
Again..screw the price since i have saved money and looked on these things for weeks now.
JUST DO IT
